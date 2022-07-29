Pixel 6a basically discounted to $399 after $50 Google Store credit [U: Amazon too]

With today’s Pixel 6a launch, the US Google Store’s pre-order bonus of Pixel Buds A-Series and boosted trade-in period has ended, but you can now essentially get the mid-ranger discounted to $399 after a $50 credit.

Update 7/29: A similar offer is available at Amazon in the US. Scroll down to “Special offers and product promotions” on the Pixel 6a product listing and click “Add both to Cart.”

Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) August 7, 2022.

Original 7/28: When purchasing the $449 unlocked or Google Fi model from the US Google Store, you’ll get a $50 store credit. This effectively discounts the Pixel 6a to $399 and the promo can be easily used to purchase an accessory outright.

Get a $50 Google Store credit when you buy Pixel 6a (Unlocked or with Google Fi).

For example, the official case is $29, while Bellroy’s leather offering is $49. The Google Store has four other cases under $50, while two screen protectors (OtterBox and Zagg) are available. Value-wise, it’s obviously less than $99 headphones, but not everybody necessarily wanted them and would have preferred the credit.

This offer starts today and ends August 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. We’ve so far only seen it in the US, and Google says “your credit will be emailed to you in up to 3 weeks” and is valid for the next year. Just add the Pixel 6a to your shopping cart, and the offer is applied automatically. The full promo terms are available here.

Recipients must have Google Pay profiles registered to the country where purchase was made in order for the Google Store credit to be issued and once issued will be in the currency of the country where purchase was made. Customers who checkout as guests are ineligible to receive the Google Store credit. The Google Store credit can only be used in the country of purchase. Limit 2 per customer. Offer isn’t valid if the device (or any part of the order) is returned. It’s non-transferable, and not valid for cash or a cash equivalent. Available only while supplies last. Shipping charges may apply at checkout. Void where prohibited. Google Store credit expires on July 28, 2023 at 11:59pm.

A Pixel 6a ordered today from the Google Store might arrive as early as Monday, while Amazon currently has next day delivery.

More on Pixel 6a:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: