Pixel 6a gets day one update with Android 13 Beta coming 

With the Pixel 6a officially hitting store shelves and arriving for the first customers today, Google is releasing a day one update.

Out of the box, the Pixel 6a is running the April security patch. It’s three months old and based on Android 12L (instead of QPR3), though it follows how the Pixel 5a launched late August with a June patch, while the 2020 Pixel 4a had a May patch for its August release.

Google was originally going to release this Pixel 6a update alongside other devices on Monday, but has since moved it up. The OTA starts rolling out today, and factory images for manual sideloading will be fully available shortly.

Note: We’re confirming whether this is the August security patch level or June’s as listed on the factory image page.

Global (Unlocked)

SD2A.220601.003

Japan

AT&T, T-Mobile

SD2A.220601.002

Verizon

Meanwhile, Google told us that Pixel 6a will be eligible for the Android 13 Beta Program as early as next week. It’s not yet available this morning.

Updating…

