Google releases ‘Online Insights Study’ app on the Play Store

Google’s newest Android app on the Play Store is called “Online Insights Study” to allow “registered users to participate in market research.”

A site attached to the Play Store listing explains that the “Online Insights Study is a research project conducted by Google.”

If you choose to participate, Google will collect consented information about ads you see and the sites you visit to develop measurement solutions that aim to improve the future of online advertising while putting user privacy first.

From the description, this sounds like work from Google’s advertising division to adapt to the phase out of third-party cookies in Chrome. Google Ads is already testing the effectiveness of alternate advertising solutions and APIs derived from the Privacy Sandbox initiative.

A “unique invite code,” which is apparently found on a (print) flier, is needed to register with a reward system for participation:

Eligible participants can earn points that can be redeemed for gift cards worth up to a value of $10 per month or $130 per year with bonuses.

Participants who sign up get a bonus award in points!

Google says it “will not use the information collected for this study to report on ad campaigns to advertisers or serve you personalized ads.” The app’s homescreen lets you turn on/off data collection, while you can “View, manage, and add more devices.” Google Account sign-in is offered as an option.

According to Google Play, the Online Insights Study mobile app was released on August 16.

