September’s Google Play system updates bring Kids Space improvements, more

Google has laid out some of what Android fans can expect from the September 2022 Google Play system updates, including improvements to Kids Space on tablets.

A significant portion of what makes Android so useful is the way so many apps are integrated with Google Play Services. In recent months, Google has grouped together Play Services, the Play Store, and the “Google Play system updates” introduced in Android 10. Every month, the company lays out what changes to expect from this trio, which they’ve dubbed “Google System Updates,” and they steadily add more patch notes over the course of the month.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

With the month of September still a day away from beginning¸ Google has already shared the first batch of Google System Update patch notes. Beyond the same boilerplate patch notes provided each month by the Play Store team, there are some changes coming to Android’s “Kids Space” experience.

For starters, Google is making it possible to install Kids Space on a secondary account during setup, making it easier for Android tablets to be shared among family members of different ages. You can also hide certain apps from Kids Space during setup, if desired.

Account Management

[Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery.

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

