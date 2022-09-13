Google partners to give AAPI small businesses Nest Cam Kits for store security

Working with The National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE) and the Asian American Federation, Google wants to “provide security devices and resources to AAPI-owned small businesses” in the form of Nest Cam Kits.

The AAPISTRONG Nest Cam Kit includes three Nest Cam (indoor, wired), a 12-month subscription to Nest Aware, and professional installation. The goal is to “help these business owners better protect their storefronts and get peace of mind, both during business hours and after closing time.”

The full eligibility requirements are below:

Employs 1-50 individuals

Has been in business for over 1 year

Is at least 51% owned by an Asian American/Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian (“AAPI”)

Must have a physical store (online only businesses are excluded),

Has internet access and a smartphone to access the Google Home app

Operate in a maximum of three locations, are not part of a franchise

Is not in the healthcare industry or an industry primarily geared towards children

Employs at least one person proficient in English that will be present for installation

Based in New York City, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and the DMV area

Google and its partners have already run pilot programs with over 20 businesses in New York, with one such use case being:

The AAPISTRONG Nest Cam Kit has added an additional layer of protection and security for our staff and restaurant. We are using the Nest Cameras to accurately report and submit footage to our local precinct and council members for problematic encounters.

Those that quality have until Monday, October 31 to apply for these AAPI Nest Cam Kits.

More on Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: