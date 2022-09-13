You can save over 50% on a Samsung Galaxy screen repair at uBreakiFix this month

Do you have a Samsung Galaxy device with a broken screen? For a limited time, Samsung Galaxy screen repairs are discounted heavily at uBreakiFix. Here’s what you need to know.

Through September 26, the “Discover Samsung” sales event will also extend an offer to existing Galaxy owners. Phone screen repairs will, for that limited two-week event, cost just half of what they usually would through Asurion repair locations as well as uBreakiFix stores.

For Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A series devices, Asurion says screen repairs will cost just $99. This includes devices released since the Galaxy S9, so 2018 and forward. Asurion is also offering discounted repairs for its Galaxy Z foldables, such as the Z Flip and Z Fold. Screen repairs on those devices will run $249. That’s more than you’d pay through Samsung Care+, but it’s better than the full cost, and can possibly be done locally instead of shipping your device out.

For the first time, the stores will offer authorized screen repairs on all Galaxy Flip and Fold devices – including the newly released Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 models – for just $249. Authorized repair experts will also fix cracked screens on Galaxy S devices series 9 and above, Galaxy Note9 devices and above, and most A-Series devices for just $99.

To be eligible for the discount, customers need to book an appointment to fix their Galaxy device either through uBreakiFix or an Asurion Tech Repair shop.

Notably, too, Asurion now offers Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 repairs at its repair shops, including at uBreakiFix. Galaxy Buds can also be fixed at these locations.

Samsung has slowly been improving options for Galaxy screen repairs over the past couple of years. The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have much more affordable repair options through Care+, and Samsung also started offering repair parts through iFixit to allow customers to fix their own devices. Earlier this year, the company also offered Galaxy owners screen repairs for as low as $50, and trade-ins for cracked devices that earned huge value towards devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

You can book an appointment for repair here, and view the full terms and conditions for more information.

