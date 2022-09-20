Pixel 7 pre-orders will begin on October 6 as Google releases ‘censored’ first impressions video

In a humorously “censored” first impressions video, Google has announced that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will open on October 6.

Earlier this month, Google shared that it would be hosting a Pixel hardware event on October 6, which would focus on the upcoming Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Google’s Nest team has also shared plans to announce new products, potentially including the recently leaked Nest Wifi Pro.

It’s tradition for Google to open pre-orders for its new products immediately after they’re fully unveiled, especially for devices launching in the fall. Last year, interest in the Pixel 6 seemingly even led to the Google Store having intermittent issues for most of that launch day.

It seems Google is keeping up that tradition as small text at the end of a newly shared video confirms that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 series are “starting October 6, 2022.”

The rest of the video shows Google Pixel fans from around the world getting their hands on the Pixel 7 Pro for the first time, capturing their first impressions. As you’d expect, being fans of Google’s phones, each one is delighted by the Pixel 7 Pro’s design.

It seems some of these Pixel fans may be more well-known than others, as my colleague Damien Wilde points out that the first person featured in the video appears to be Michael Dapaah, the comedian behind the character “Big Shaq.”

What really stands out about this first impressions video though is that Google has carefully censored the Pixel 7 Pro from view with a pixelated blur. The decision to censor the phones is an interesting one, considering Google has already shown renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May at Google I/O. Google maintains this level of censorship until the very end of the video, where we get a full view of the Pixel 7 Pro in the Hazel colorway.

At the very end of the video, while the “Pre-order starting October 6, 2022” message is still on screen, there’s a brief cutaway to one of the Pixel fans saying “Wait! There’s a watch?” While not directly confirmed, it seems safe to assume that pre-orders for the Pixel Watch will also open on October 6.

Surely, this is just the beginning of Google’s ad campaign for its latest Android phones. With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro set to be formally announced and made available for pre-order in just a few weeks, we’re sure to see more new advertisements before and after the October 6 event.

