Casetify is the latest ‘Made for Google’ partner with Pixel 7 cases

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 18th 2022 4:00 pm PT

casetify pixel 7 pro case
For the past several years, Google has been working with accessory manufacturers to build out an ecosystem of high-quality options for cases, screen protectors, and more for Pixel phones and other devices. This year, Casetify is joining the Made for Google program with its lineup of Pixel 7 cases.

Available for purchase now, Casetify’s Pixel 7 lineup consists of the brand’s “Impact” series, which comes in several different designs. You’ll find limited edition prints, brand collaborations – Harry Potter cases and One Piece cases are coming next month – as well as fully customizable cases, too. There are quite literally hundreds of options already available.

Casetify says that its Impact cases for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are MIL-STD-810G rated and are cleared for drops up to 8.2 ft. “EcoShock” is said to boost drop protection.

Some of Casetify’s designs are also made from upcycled plastic, with 65% of the material being made from recycled plastic. That beats out Google’s official cases, which are only made from around 30% recycled plastic. The company also offers a recycling program for old phone cases that allows customers to redeem store credit towards a new case. That’s helpful, as Casetify’s Pixel 7 cases run from $50 to $60, depending on the model you pick.

You can order Casetify’s Pixel 7 cases at the links below.

Notably, Spigen also joined the Made for Google program this year.

Made for Google is the line of accessories certified to work with Google's hardware products
Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!