Casetify is the latest ‘Made for Google’ partner with Pixel 7 cases

For the past several years, Google has been working with accessory manufacturers to build out an ecosystem of high-quality options for cases, screen protectors, and more for Pixel phones and other devices. This year, Casetify is joining the Made for Google program with its lineup of Pixel 7 cases.

Available for purchase now, Casetify’s Pixel 7 lineup consists of the brand’s “Impact” series, which comes in several different designs. You’ll find limited edition prints, brand collaborations – Harry Potter cases and One Piece cases are coming next month – as well as fully customizable cases, too. There are quite literally hundreds of options already available.

Casetify says that its Impact cases for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are MIL-STD-810G rated and are cleared for drops up to 8.2 ft. “EcoShock” is said to boost drop protection.

Some of Casetify’s designs are also made from upcycled plastic, with 65% of the material being made from recycled plastic. That beats out Google’s official cases, which are only made from around 30% recycled plastic. The company also offers a recycling program for old phone cases that allows customers to redeem store credit towards a new case. That’s helpful, as Casetify’s Pixel 7 cases run from $50 to $60, depending on the model you pick.

You can order Casetify’s Pixel 7 cases at the links below.

Notably, Spigen also joined the Made for Google program this year.

