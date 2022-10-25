Google Home web app starts rolling out to view live Nest feeds, older cameras supported

As part of announcing the rebuilt Home app, Google reiterated that the website to view camera feeds was coming “in a few weeks.” “Google Home for web” is now rolling out this week and should be widely available by the next one.

This desktop experience was promised last September, and it will let you turn cameras on/off and see whether they’re offline or inactive. You can “wake up battery cameras when they are inactive.” Google Home for web lets you view all your devices at once (multi-view) or just one at a time, while a full-screen view and zooming are available.

Google says “more popular camera features” are coming and that Google Home for web will be launching as a preview. The following Nest cameras and doorbells are supported:

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

It’s not yet widely rolled out and currently takes you to a smart home landing page, but accessing Google Home for web will be straightforward after that:

Go to home.google.com on your desktop computer. Sign in with the same Google account you use in the Google Home app. Immediately view live streams from your cameras. Toggle between a single-camera view and multicamera view.

Note: If you don’t have access right away, continue to check back and let us know if you still don’t have access next week. Google Nest Community

In 2023, Google Home for web is adding a Script Editor to offer full automation with “more than 100 new features and capabilities.” The website lets you use a keyboard for creation and editing, through scripts will also be accessible on the mobile apps for quick changes.

