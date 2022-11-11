Deals: Fitbit Versa 4 sees first discount to $150, Bose SoundLink Revolve/+ II from $179, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the very first price cut on Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch at $150. Then go check out the second-best prices to date on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers, which are joined by this ongoing Beats Flex Earbuds discount to $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch sees first discount to $150

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch. Dropping down to $150, you’d more regularly pay $230 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $80 off. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score.

Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers hit second-best prices

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II for $229. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount to date at $100 off. It’s still one of the first chances to save, and drops within $30 of the low set once before in August as part of a 1-day sale. The new version of Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II arrives with much of the same portable form-factor as before, just with some enhancements to the already popular build. The improved 17-hour battery life pairs with an even more room-filling 360-degree audio array, with Bluetooth and NFC pairing rounding out the package.

Step down to the Bose SoundLink Revolve II to save some extra cash. This one enters at $179 and arrives with a similar, yet smaller version of the portable Bluetooth speaker noted above. On top of a less capable speaker system, there is a smaller capacity 13-hour battery packed into the more compact design. It is still waterproof much the same, but ditches the built-in handle found on the Revolve+ II above. Also on sale though, you can now lock-in $40 in savings from the usual $219 going rate to score the second-best discount to date at within $5 of the all-time low.

Beats Flex Earbuds drop to $40

Woot is now discounting the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds to $40. Normally fetching $70, like you’d currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year at $30 off. This comes within $5 of the all-time low set back in September, and is the first markdown since, as well.

Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those end of fall workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect.

