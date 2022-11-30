Gift guide: Excellent EDC for the active Android user

As technology has infiltrated almost all facets of our lives, you’re probably carrying all manner of items every day. Over time, your everday carry, or EDC, will become honed and tailored to you and your Android phone.

I have put together a daily carry pack that suits what I need day-to-day and not just my current Android phone of choice — the Pixel 7 Pro in Snow. I’ve tried lots of products, and paid for things that I thought would make a difference. After years of testing multiple EDC items, I’m finally settled on a number of “key” things that I always take with me. Here are my top picks for EDC for Android owners.

Backpack/sling

I have a couple of EDC options when it comes to backpacks and side bags. My preferred complete tech carry companion is the Nomatic/Gomatic Peter McKinnon backpack. I’ve never used a backpack with as much utility for mirrorless and DLSR camera users. You can tell that the person who helped design this bag makes videos for YouTube and understands the kind of gear that you need access to even when traveling.

There’s room for camera cubes, pockets for all kinds of cables, laptops up to 16 inches, plus it’s stealthy, unlike most camera bags of its type. On top of that, it is listed as being water resistant, but personally, I have avoided getting it wet or paired with an old Peak Design waterproof cover I have from another backpack I own. To be completely honest, I do still worry that my expensive camera lenses might be ruined in the Great British weather even if a bag is listed as “waterproof.”

When I’m just heading out for the day or not too far from home, then the Bellroy Sling is my go-to. It’s made from recycled plastics and has enough room for a water bottle plus all of my accessories listed here.

The inside pockets keep everything organized, but you benefit from easy accessibility with zipper sections helping you stay organized. Because it’s cross-body it’s not too annoying or cumbersome, but it’s really comfortable. I sometimes put it in my luggage when traveling as a day-pack simply for that added utility. It’s actually my main EDC satchel for when I’m out taking photos with multiple Android phones.

Ugreen GaN charger

With more and more tech lacking an in-the-box charger, I’m an advocate for a solid catch-all power brick. My go-to for a few months has been a multi-port GaN (Gallium nitride) from Ugreen. It’s the perfect example of EDC that works not just for Android but all of your important accessories.

There are four ports, three of which are USB-C with a solitary USB-A port. The central USB-C port can charge at up to 100W. I’ve been using this with my MacBook Pro to charge, but the power output is enough to fast charge my Pixel 7 Pro, and even another two accessories.

Power bank

Any power bank is better than relying too heavily upon finding a nearby power outlet. I’ve used a number of Anker options over the years as part of my EDC, but I’m actually using something a little different currently. Having lost my 10,000mAh battery, I’ve leaned back on a SmallRig VB99 mini V mount battery when I need power on the go. It’s useful as it doubles up as a power source for my entire camera rig and lights, but it’s a very heavy and expensive addition at over $250 that I simply would not suggest to most people.

Most cheap 10,000mAh power banks are solid enough. Until recently, I had a Anker PowerCore PD Redux power bank because it was small. It also offered USB-C charging, so you can top up the Pixel Watch with the official cable and any other tech you might need to charge. As I note, most power banks are going to be useful if you’re away from home for an extended period and want to keep your tech fully topped up.

Water bottle + coffee cup

For years I used a S’well water bottle and a separate Keep Cup for coffee. This was fine until I came across a Kickstarter campaign for a brand attempting to merge the reusable coffee cup and insulated water bottle. Good EDC means form and function are not compromised all while reducing the amount of things you need to lug around.

The Hitch bottle is the perfect example of this in my opinion. After backing the campaign which was followed by frustration due to numerous delays, I finally received my Hitch water bottle in mid-2022. Shipping complaints aside, since it arrived it has quickly become one of my prized possessions. I take it literally everywhere.

Hitch combines an 18oz insulated bottle and 12oz insluated cup with lid. To up the ante, the cup locks into the water bottle lid so that you can carry it one-handed. When you’re done you twist the cup back up into the bottom of the bottle. It’s ingenious and a must-have for me when traveling. It is, however, very expensive compared to other water bottles.

Even if you don’t want a Hitch water bottle, you should have one as it’s important to stay hydrated. Plus safe drinking water is free at fountains all over the world. Save plastic waste and keep yourself hydrated.

Pocket blanket

A recent addition to my backpack or sling is a pocket blanket. In simple terms, it’s a large semi-plastic hankie that I have been using to put down on benches and chairs for a bit of extra comfort. It rains here in the UK a lot, so for me, it’s mainly to stop me from getting a wet butt when I’m out and about and want to sit down.

That’s not all, as on a few occasions I have actually wrapped up some of my devices in this mini blanket to offer some level of protection if I’m worried about dropping or damaging them. Because it takes up so little space and packs away into its own little pouch, it feels like a no-brainer. You can get premium options from Matador, but I paid under $15 and haven’t had an issue.

3-in-1 charge cable

If you forgot a charge cable or adapter, it can be one of the biggest annoyances when you need to charge or connect a device to a laptop. Having experienced this on far too many occasions to count, I now ensure that I have a 3-in-1 cable attached to my keys at all times. It’s marketed as a 6-in-1 cable, but that’s not technically true as you can’t use all simultaneously.

The InCharge Bolt is my weapon of choice in this regard. It’s a compact 10cm cable that has Apple’s Lighting, USB-C and USB-A connections. A mini braided cable and magnetic clasp keep everything together when looped around your keys, but it’s strong enough to be left on a bag zipper or a carabiner. If I’m traveling especially light, this is only one of two items on this list that are actual everyday EDC with my Android phone of choice.

Multi-tool

Having a decent multi-tool simply for opening packages or tweaking my tripod is a nice option to have on hand at all times — so much so that it’s an essential part of my EDC. I’ve been using a multi-tool from Gerber Gear for around 18 months, and it’s something I always have in my backpack or in a pocket ready for every eventuality. In all honesty, I don’t need a huge multi-tool with tons of functionality – a basic knife, screwdriver, and scissors are enough to keep me happy.

It’s not strictly tech, but it lets me access tech. For that reason, I think it deserves a look. Plus anything that folds out and has multiple functions in a slim package that takes up almost no space is a big bonus in my book.

Titan Security Key

Take it from me, you should have a physical 2FA security token as part of your EDC to secure your most important accounts. Long story short, this almost inconsequential device has saved me from a recent hack attempt on several of my personal accounts – but wasn’t enough to prevent me from getting locked out of Twitter and my personal website. It’s attached to my keys at all times and keeps all of my other major accounts secure.

I like the USB-C connector as I can connect to my Android phone or even my laptop and just tap the button to securely log in without much fuss. Or just tap with NFC or even connect via Bluetooth, it’s a win-win for personal account security. I just wish I’d picked one up sooner.

Chromecast HD

It really does sound ridiculous, but I always carry my Chromecast HD on the off-chance that I might want entertainment on the road. This has replaced my old 2018 Chromecast quite recently as it’s a substantial upgrade.

It’s small, takes a USB-C power cable (which I always carry and prefer to the older micro USB connector), plus it’s super easy to connect to Wi-Fi or a hotspot in a bind. When in a hotel, the in-room entertainment can be locked behind a paywall, so carrying the Chromecast HD means that I can still access YouTube, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and all my favorite streaming platforms just like I would at home.

Because it’s an Android platform, it’s the perfect cheap EDC option that pairs with my phone using the Google TV app but still retains the capabilities of the original. If you have a strong enough internet connection, it even turns any TV into a games console on the go thanks to services like the soon-to-be-defunct Stadia and GeForce Now. Because I use the 4K model at home, I can just leave the HD version in a backpack pocket and always have it with me.

What favorite EDC items do you pair with your Android phone?

Do you have things that you literally cannot live without each day and want the world to know? Let us know down in the comments section below.

