Wondershare UniConverter is your one-stop-shop for professional video and audio tools

There are countless online services that offer video and audio tools to convert and compress your favorite content; however, most of them feel half-baked and lacking in quality. Wondershare UniConverter is a refreshing editing suite on Windows that makes it easy to convert and compress just about anything with ease.

One of the many things that stand out is the pure speed Wondershare’s UniConverter operates at. With conversions alone, you can turn MOV files into MP4 with incredible speed. On top of that, you’re able to start a second video conversion while the first one is processing, giving you the ability to take care of files in batches. This is thanks to Wondershare’s GPU acceleration tech operating in the background.

Queuing up videos to convert is simple and effective, with a multitude of options available to apply during the conversion process. This makes it easy to do a simple conversion or make it as complex as you’d like. Either way, it doesn’t require nearly any effort at all.

Beyond the general files found on a regular basis, UniConverter can also handle advanced codecs like VP9, AV1, CFHD, and more. This gives you an edge, letting you work with more than some other conversion programs.

Another area where UniConverter shines is video compression. Wondershare is able to take files and compress them down by 70% with next to no quality loss at all. The AI-powered software does well to take large files, bring them down to nothing in size, and maintain the same video quality, leaving you with a smaller but visually identical file.

Wondershare’s UniConverter also has a massive suite of AI-based tools, ranging from a background noise remover to an auto-crop feature that will resize your videos for different social media platforms. In that suite, you also get a powerful subtitle editing tool, which brings accessibility to all of your videos.

In all, UniConverter is the definition of comprehensive, with a truly impressive number of tools available for general use all the way to video editing. With conversion tools, a compression suite, and video editing software, Wondershare’s UniConverter has more than a lot going for it.

UniConverter by Wondershare comes in at $60 per year for the annual plan, with a two-year plan costing $80. Alternatively, you can also have UniConverter forever on a single PC license. With UniConverter constantly evolving and adding new tools and improving on existing ones, the Perpetual plan may be the right choice.

