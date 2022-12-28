Nest Secure professional monitoring from Brinks Home ending in 2023

In October of 2020, Google discontinued the Nest Secure, but promised to keep supporting the alarm system. Over two years later, Brinks Home has announced that it will stop offering professional monitoring services for the Nest Secure in late 2023.

“Professional monitoring” was billed by Google as an “extra layer of security” wherein a “trained agent will confirm that the alarm isn’t false by calling you or your emergency contacts. They can also contact the police to respond if needed.”

This monitoring was offered by Brinks Home, with new sign-ups removed after the Nest Secure was discontinued. Service continued for existing customers, but that’s now also changing.

In the past week, those users learned that “Brinks Home will unfortunately no longer be able to support the monitoring for your Nest Alarm System” as of December 31, 2023. They will be switched over to a month-to-month contract until then.

The message also says that Nest Secure owners will continue to get critical security updates and software fixes “over the next year.” Google said something similar in 2020, but the timeline provided would be new if it refers to anything more than the 2023 end of professional monitoring.

This depreciation comes as Google’s partnership with ADT continues. There’s no indication that Google is making a new security system and is just ceding that part of the experience to ADT.

Since the original announcement, some have moved on to other security systems, with Ring and SimpliSafe being common alternatives. Given the age of the Nest Secure, it’s unlikely that it will be updated with ADT support, which is unfortunate for the people that invested in hardware and sensors. That said, as of today, Google has not changed anything about its commitment to Nest Secure, and it will continue to work.

