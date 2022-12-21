How to view all of your Google Nest Cameras live in your browser

As a product of Google Home’s restructuring, Google is bringing live video feeds to Nest Camera users over the web, with easy access to your cameras over the internet and without the Google Home app. This guide will take you through using the new site to view your Google Nest Cameras live in any browser.

In the event that you need to check your cameras, using the Google Home app is a good option. It’s easy to do and can be a quick process – as long as you’re not running the Google Home Preview.

While the mobile option is convenient, there’s also another way to check all of your cameras at once. That new way is with the Google Home Preview for web, which is a very basic website that allows you to see all of your cameras in one spot.

Unlike the Google Home mobile app, there’s no access to any of your smart home devices. You also don’t have access to settings and scenes, much as you would on mobile. The web version is strictly for use with your cameras. Here’s how to get started:

Head to home.google.com in the browser of your choice. Log in with the Google Account tied to your Nest Cameras. Hit Ok in the Public Preview warning.

From that page, you now have access to all of your cameras in the left tab using the list view. You can also switch to a grid view for a preview of every camera on one page. You can also toggle each on/off if you wish, though we recommend leaving them idle so they can still record events if necessary. If movement is detected, the camera will activate itself, and you can see the feed.

When viewing any of your Google Nest Cameras, you can enable fullscreen mode and run on sound by tapping the sound icon. This button will not let you speak through your camera, much like you could on the mobile Google Home app. Rather, this Public Preview on web is just for viewing what’s going on with your Nest Cameras.

What about the old Nest website?

Before the Public Preview started making its way to users, there existed a separate site to view Nest Home cameras that was designed for the older generations of Nest cameras and other devices. This includes all Nest products released before 2021.

What’s the difference between the two sites?

Beyond what cameras are compatible, the older site was also much more full-featured compared to the newer Google Home web app. The site allowed for live view of cameras, but also the ability to view history, download clips, and change settings. Further, the site also held controls over other Nest products including your thermostat, locks, sensors, and security.

The new Google Home site solely allows for live view over cameras at this point in time.

Of course, the current Public Preview is meant to be an extension of the Google Home app on mobile, where all of the really important options exist. Most of the options available in the old Nest website can be found in the mobile version of the Google Home app now.

What cameras can I use with the Google Home web app?

As of right now, Google Nest Cameras are the only devices that can make use of the Google Home web app. This is the case on the mobile version as well, with cameras from third-party companies very unlikely to be able to display in-app. Below are cameras that we know work with the web app.

Nest Cam (indoor, wired)

Nest Cam (indoor or outdoor, battery)

Nest Cam with Floodlight

Nest Doorbell (battery)

Nest Doorbell (wired)

Nest Hello Doorbell

Nest Cam Indoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Nest Cam Outdoor

While the Public Preview on the web is dead simple, it can be useful if you prefer to have your camera feeds in view at all times, especially if you have multiple Nest Cameras set up and recording.

