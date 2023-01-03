Acer ‘Add-In-One’ attaches a Chromebox to a desktop monitor

Acer’s new “Add-In-One” system is an attempt to make a modular, upgradeable, all-in-one experience that runs on ChromeOS.

In recent years, a popular way to save physical space on one’s desktop has been to buy an all-in-one computer like the Apple iMac, where the main computer hardware is built into the monitor. The problem, though, particularly for businesses and power users, is that all-in-one computers are harder to repair and upgrade. Plus, when it comes time to fully upgrade, you need to swap out the full monitor and computer combination.

At CES 2023, Acer is showing an interesting compromise for this issue, one that offers most of the convenience of an all-in-one ChromeOS computer but maintains the ability to be updated down the line. The company calls it “Add-In-One,” and at its simplest, it’s a way to mount a Chromebox to the back of a monitor.

The monitor in question is the Acer Add-In-One 24, a 23.8-inch, 1080p screen, available with or without touch support. You’ll also find some useful ports on the underside, including a 3.5mm audio jack and two USB-A ports. For video calls, there’s a 5MP webcam at the top, along with dual microphones with built-in noise reduction.

Paired with the monitor — or sold separately, if you prefer — is the Acer Chromebox CXI5, powered by 12th Gen Intel processors. This is a pretty standard ChromeOS desktop device, equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of M.2 SSD storage. More importantly, down the line, when you’re ready to make an upgrade, you should be able to take out the Chromebox CXI5 and slot in a newer one.

On its own, the Acer Chromebox CXI5 will start at $289.99 and is set to launch in the US in Q1 2023. Meanwhile, the Acer Add-In-One 24 package will start at $609.99 when it launches, also in Q1.

Acer Chromebox CXI5 specs

Processor options: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1270P vPro® 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1245U vPro® 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1235U 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1215U Intel® Celeron® 7305

Memory: 4/8/16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz

4/8/16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz Storage options: 256 GB M.2 2280 PCI-e Gen4 SSD 128 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC 32 GB eMMC

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5 Ports: 3.5mm audio microSD card reader 4 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A ports 2 x USB 4 Gen3 Type C ports LAN

Dimensions: 7.32 (W) x 7.32 (D) x 1.42 (H) inches

