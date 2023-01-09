Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, Anker 1-day Gold Box starting at $20, more

With a new week underway, all of the best deals are now up for grabs for Monday. Leading the pack, Google’s Pixel 7/Pro smartphones are getting in on some late New Year’s savings with $499 starting prices. Anker is also getting in on the action with a 1-day Amazon Gold Box sale from $20, with the first discount on DJI’s just-released Mini 3 quadcopter rounding out the offers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Start the new year with Google’s Pixel 7/Pro smartphones on sale from $499

Coming in with a late New Year’s sale, Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro is now going on sale to start off the week today. Courtesy of Amazon, the latest unlocked 128GB 5G smartphone now sells for $749 in several colorways. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at a $150 discount that matches the Black Friday pricing from the holiday shopping festivities last November. It has sold for less once in the past during some quite limited flash sales that hardly lasted a few hours, with this being the second-best ever.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Anker kicks off the week with up to 44% off 1-day Gold Box sale

Amazon is discounting an assortment of Anker chargers, power banks, and smartphone accessories starting at $20. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick has the Anker Nano II 65W GaN USB-C charger marked down to $37. You’d more regularly pay $55, with today’s offer stacking up to a new all-time low. The 32% price cut is well below previous mentions, with our last offer landing at $45 last fall.

Featuring a pair of USB-C ports, the GaN charger arrives with 65W of juice to dish out to two devices at once. It can handle powering everything from an iPhone or Pixel smartphone to MacBooks, Chromebooks, and any other devices in between. The folding plug form factor keeps this wall adapter manageable in even some of the more compact everyday carries, too.

DJI’s just-released Mini 3 quadcopter sees first discount to $499

Back in December, DJI launched its latest quadcopter, taking aim at a new generation of drone pilots, thanks to the DJI Mini 3 and its more affordable price tag. Today we’re seeing the first chance to save go live courtesy of the Drone Superstore eBay storefront. Right now, the DJI Mini 3 drops down to $499 shipped in refurbished condition with a full two-year eBay warranty attached. This is down from the usual $559 that it just launched with last month while delivering $60 in savings. It’s a new all-time low and the very first chance to save on an all-new release.

As the latest entry-level drone from DJI, its new Mini 3 steps up to deliver 4K HDR video recording from its onboard camera that can convert between your standard horizontal aerial videography and capturing vertical videos perfect for sharing to social media. Flight time is also seeing a boost up to 51 minutes while still packing all of the usual object avoidance and intelligent flight features into a design that weighs in at under 249 grams. Get a better idea of what to expect over at DroneDJ.

