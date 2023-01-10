Yale Smart Safe launches for $249 with optional Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa control

In line with the company’s Google Assistant-connected delivery box for packages, Yale is now launching the Yale Smart Safe.

Available starting today starting at $249, the Yale Smart Safe is a smarter version of a traditional safe for your valuables.

The safe is designed to house items such as important documents, jewelry, or other valuable items in your home. The internal space measures in at 13.6 inches wide, 9.5 inches deep, and 9.7 inches tall, with a shelf inside to hold up some items.

The Yale Smart Safe is built from a sturdy steel and features a laser-cut door with anti-saw bolts. There’s a manual keypad as well as a backup key system, but the main selling point of this particular device is the ability to control it using an app or voice assistant. Using the Yale app, the Wi-Fi-connected version of the Smart Safe can be unlocked using your phone and, optionally, its biometrics.

From there, you can also connect the safe to a voice assistant such as Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. Apple Watch owners can also unlock the safe with their watch. The Bluetooth-only model is also HomeKit compatible as long as you have some form of hub available, but you’ll need the Wi-Fi model for Assistant or Alexa, and there’s a free hub included with that model.

Yale notes that two-factor authentication is required to use the app, and two-layer encryption is used to further strengthen security. The entire safe is also powered by four AA batteries, so it’s safe from power outages or suitable to bring to a long-term vacation if you’d like.

The Yale Smart Safe is available starting today for $249 ($299 for the Wi-Fi model) from Yale’s website and will expand to Amazon and other retailers soon.

