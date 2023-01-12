Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 feedback survey live for Pixel

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 rolled out on Monday with only a handful of tweaks, and Google is now taking feedback from Pixel owners.

The feedback survey starts by having you confirm the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 version (T2B2.221216.006) you’re running and the phone: Pixel 4a to 7 Pro.

You’re asked to rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

That’s then followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

You’re then asked to identify a “top issue area” with the ability to leave more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes the survey, where you can share other thoughts.

Google should release one more beta next month, with the following issues remaining:

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app can’t be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause it to crash from a null pointer exception.

