Gboard toolbar redesign work continues as tablet layout tweaked [Gallery]

Since August, Gboard has been working on a redesign of the Shortcuts toolbar. Development on that continues with the latest beta this week, while Google has decided to tweak the tablet UI.

This revamp elevates Gboard’s row of shortcuts and tools by making them look more like keys. Each is placed in a rectangular container with rounded corners, with this design allowing for one more item to appear as the ellipsis has been replaced.

Meanwhile, tapping the top-left corner button shows a new grid layout for the remaining shortcuts that’s more dense. “Language Switcher” is a recent addition here, while Gboard is more explicit about how you can “Hold and drag to customize.” It was previously a bit hidden.

It’s not clear when this redesign will launch.

Version 12.6 also makes one tweak to the full tablet UI that was introduced in October. Instead of the bottom-right corner being home to a dedicated key that hides Gboard, Google has decided to add another “?123” shortcut.

The previous key was more useful in my opinion, but you can always just tap anywhere else on the screen or use the back gesture.

