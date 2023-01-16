Pixel’s Security & privacy showing erroneous ‘Add a screen lock’ alert

If checking the Pixel’s Security & privacy menu returns a “Google Account may be at risk” alert encouraging you to “Add a screen lock,” you’re not alone today.

Appearing under “Google Security Checkup,” the full Pixel warning explains how: “A screen lock protects the personal info on your phone, especially if your phone gets lost or stolen.”

In our case (across two separate Google Accounts), no phones are without a passcode or fingerprint authentication. Going to the full Security Checkup page (after tapping “Take Action”) only identifies the affected phone as “Android,” with Google usually providing specifics here.

Not all Google Accounts we checked today show this warning. The closest device that comes to mind that is signed in to both accounts is a Chromecast with Google TV. Of course, that’s not a phone, and Google should be smart enough to ignore that form factor.

The “Learn how” link just sends you to a generic “Set screen lock on an Android device” support article that’s not specific to Pixel.

The overflow menu offers “Already have a screen lock?” but that just returns: “If you added a screen lock today, it may take a few hours for that change to show here.” Dismiss, or tapping the ‘x’ in the Security & privacy card is offered, but the yellow exclamation mark remains.

Google will presumably recognize the error, and remove the warning on its end to prevent any further concern.

