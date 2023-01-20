You’ll now see algorithmic tweets by default as Twitter brings ‘For You’ tab to Android

After debuting on iOS last week and also since coming to the web, Twitter is now rolling out the “For You” tab on Android devices.

Rolling out now in what appears to be an account-based, server-side update, the “For You” tab on Android devices works just like it does on iOS and the web. By default, the app loads up with this algorithmic timeline that largely consists of accounts you follow, but also others mixed in, and all in random order.

Swiping over to the “Following” tab instead shows a chronological timeline of content from accounts that you follow.

The “For You” tab appears to be rolling out quite widely as of Friday, January 20, but still not for all users. My account remains with the older switch between “latest” and “Home” which keeps the user’s preference in place between uses.

The change here doesn’t come as a surprise, as Twitter has been bringing nearly all of its major changes to iOS first since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. Twitter Blue’s updated subscripton, for example, was available on iOS a month ahead of the Android app.

Wait… Does Twitter on Android force me to the For You timeline everytime I open the app now? Jfc this app. pic.twitter.com/15XxvcBiYR — Punkrawk Bbob (@PunkrawkBbob) January 20, 2023

What's with this new 'for you' tab that I've just got in the Android Twitter app? Firstly it's always default (yuk), but thought I'd give it a try and it literally repeats stuff? Useless! — Paul O'Brien (@PaulOBrien) January 20, 2023

Twitter Android app header just changed to For you Following pic.twitter.com/CsVN6QfS2S — CID (@theonecid) January 20, 2023

my android twitter app finally forced this dumb default "for you" update. and everyone was right: it sucks. but guess what? the update *also* made refreshing and scrolling *way* slower! it's terrible, and it's terrible! true technical achievement. — Matt (@zekebud) January 20, 2023

If you were hoping to use a third-party Twitter client to avoid this change to the official app, the bad news is that you can’t. As of yesterday, Twitter officially banned third-party clients through an update to its developer terms. Popular clients have since shut down as a result, including Luke Klinker’s Talon for Twitter, which was popular for many years on Android. Other apps such as Fenix, Flamingo, and more have also shut down.

