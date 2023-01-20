You’ll now see algorithmic tweets by default as Twitter brings ‘For You’ tab to Android

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 20th 2023 8:38 am PT

After debuting on iOS last week and also since coming to the web, Twitter is now rolling out the “For You” tab on Android devices.

Rolling out now in what appears to be an account-based, server-side update, the “For You” tab on Android devices works just like it does on iOS and the web. By default, the app loads up with this algorithmic timeline that largely consists of accounts you follow, but also others mixed in, and all in random order.

Swiping over to the “Following” tab instead shows a chronological timeline of content from accounts that you follow.

The “For You” tab appears to be rolling out quite widely as of Friday, January 20, but still not for all users. My account remains with the older switch between “latest” and “Home” which keeps the user’s preference in place between uses.

The change here doesn’t come as a surprise, as Twitter has been bringing nearly all of its major changes to iOS first since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. Twitter Blue’s updated subscripton, for example, was available on iOS a month ahead of the Android app.

If you were hoping to use a third-party Twitter client to avoid this change to the official app, the bad news is that you can’t. As of yesterday, Twitter officially banned third-party clients through an update to its developer terms. Popular clients have since shut down as a result, including Luke Klinker’s Talon for Twitter, which was popular for many years on Android. Other apps such as Fenix, Flamingo, and more have also shut down.

