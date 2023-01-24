Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 now start at $149, USB-C GaN chargers from $30, more

All of Tuesday’s best discounts are now live and headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets that are on sale from $149. Plus, you can save on UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN chargers from $30 to go alongside Samsung’s EVO Select 64GB microSD card at $8. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB Android Tablet for $149 in several colorways. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at $81 in savings to go alongside a match of the second-best discount to date. It comes within $9 of the all-time low set once before back on Black Friday, and is also joined by some markdowns on additional storage tiers across 64GB and 128GB capacities. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the just as new S8/+ devices, but this tablet does arrive with a more compact experience centered around a 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV and if the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN chargers fall to all-time lows

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $160. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is still marking one of the first chances to save, while marking a return to the all-time low at $40 off. This is $10 under our previous holiday discount, as well. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched last summer.

All four of the models below are sitting at the best prices yet.

Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSD memory card now just $8

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC memory card for $9. However, you can now land this one directly from Samsung for $8. This model launched back in late 2021 at $15 and now carries a $13 regular price. While the Amazon listing is the best we have tracked since last April, the Samsung direct price is matching the lowest we have tracked all-time there.

The up to 130MB/s speeds might not be quite fast as the pro model, but it is also a more affordable solution and a notable option for folks who just need a quick and casual microSD card for cameras, Nintendo Switch, and more. You’ll also find Samsung’s 6-proof protection here to safeguard it against water, less than desirable temperatures, X-rays, magnets, and unfortunate drops. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review will give you even more details.

