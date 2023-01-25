Deals: Hisense A6 series 4K Google TVs from $210, TP-Link Assistant gear from $12, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live for Android users and beyond. Starting things off, the best prices yet have arrived on Hisense A6 series 4K Google TVs starting from $210. That’s alongside a TP-Link Kasa smart home accessory sale with Assistant gear from $12. Not to mention Sony LinkBuds S at the second-best price of $143. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Hisense A6 series 4K Google TVs fall to best prices yet

Best Buy is now discounting a series of Hisense 2022 A6 4K Google TVs starting at $210 for the 43-inch model. Down from the usual $270 going rate, this $60 discount is the lowest we’ve seen to date and the first markdown in months. It beats our previous mention by $20 in order to hit that best-price-ever status.

There are also larger screen sizes available, as we break down below the fold. These recent 2022 TVs are centered around a 4K UHD panel, which is backed by Dolby Vision HDR and 60Hz variable refresh rates. While this isn’t the most high-end of television sets, the entire lineup still provides Google TV features to supplement its four HDMI ports, onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. You can learn a bit more in our announcement coverage from last year as well.

Hisense A6 Android TVs on sale:

Amazon launches TP-Link Kasa smart home sale

Halfway through the workweek, Amazon is now marking down a collection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or for orders over $25. While we detail all of the best options below, a top pick has the Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip marked down to $47. You’d more regularly pay $70, with today’s offer stacking up to 23% in savings. It is the third-best price to date, the lowest in over a month, and comes within $3 of our holiday mention. Complete with six different, individually controlled outlets, this smart power strip from TP-Link really expands your smart home. Offering up those outlets to Alexa or Assistant, there are also energy monitoring features to go alongside three USB-A slots for a streamlined setup.

Sony LinkBuds S pair a lightweight build with ANC

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $143. Down from $198, these are now on sale for the first time since the holiday season at within $15 of the all-time low. Dropping by $55, these are now down to the second-best price yet. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also six hours of battery life, which is extended by another 20 hours with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage as well.

