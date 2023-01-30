Here’s an official look at the Galaxy S23 in all colors, courtesy of AT&T [Gallery]

The Galaxy S23 series launches on February 1, but ahead of that event AT&T has mistakenly gone live with a promo page early that offers official images of the Galaxy S23 in all four colors, and explicit confirmation of its key specs and some features.

At this point just about every detail of the Galaxy S23 series has leaked from pricing to specs, but this AT&T store post offers up official corroboration of many of those details. Really, this page is just one step below one of Samsung’s own pages going live early.

What’s confirmed here?

Firstly, a marketing blurb gives some insight into how Samsung will be pushing the Galaxy S23 and S23+, with a focus on “Nightography” and “eco-friendly” materials.

Make everyday epic with the new Samsung Galaxy S23. Seize the moment with the crystal-clear 50 MP camera with perfected Nightography. Galaxy S23 is made with eco-friendly and sustainable materials while featuring powerful processing performance, automatic adaptive 6.6-inch display, and battery power to keep you going!

Beyond that, a breakdown of specs confirms the dimensions of the Galaxy S23+ (5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches), the 6.6-inch display being used on S23+, and the 50MP main camera too. There’s further mention of water resistance, wireless fast charging, and other details we’d expect on a modern flagship.

The page also includes official images of the Galaxy S23 in all four of its main colors, which AT&T lists as “Green,” “Cream,” “Lavender,” and “Phantom.”

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S23 series this coming Wednesday, with reservations open up until tomorrow night to score up to $100 in extra credit with your pre-order – that offer won’t be available after the launch event, so jump in now if you want the extra cash for accessories.

More on Samsung Galaxy S23:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: