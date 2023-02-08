Pixel 7 Pro reportedly costs $413 to make w/ 50% Samsung hardware utilized

A new report from Counterpoint Research suggests that mmWave variants of the Pixel 7 Pro cost just $413 to manufacture with more details shared on the hardware makeup.

Analysis by Counterpoint Research suggests that the Pixel 7 Pro is a much cheaper device to produce than its rivals. Interestingly, the breakdown of costs for the materials indicates that Samsung internals accounts for just over 50% of the 128GB mmWave capable Pixel 7 Pro produced for sale.

Samsung display is the sole producer of the QHD+ AMOLED displays used on Google’s flagship. According to this report, this makes up 20% of the cost to produce each Pixel 7 Pro. The Tensor G2 processor is Google’s custom processor, as known for some time, this has been jointly developed with Samsung. Manufactured using the 5nm EUV process, this accounts for around 7% of the total component cost. Tensor G2 and Titan M2 are said to cost $10 more to produce than the first-generation Tensor this year.

The Korean tech giant also manufactures the ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, which is at the heart of the Pixel 6 and 7 series alongside the 5x periscope zoom camera and selfie sensor. Other areas where Samsung hardware is required for telecoms connectivity with the mmWave antennae developed jointly with Murata. This is also true of the RAM, which is produced with Micron.

Skyworks is behind the Wi-Fi connectivity, while SK Hynix provides the 128GB NAND Flash modules which are built using the UFS Gen 3.1 standard. As for the 5,000mAh battery modules, Sunwoda Electronic packages the battery while ATL supplies the actual cells. NXP are behind the Quick Charging IC and IDT is responsible for the wireless charging coil.

Naturally, this $413 figure only includes the production cost for each Pixel 7 Pro. Google has increased marketing resources since the launch of the Pixel 6 series, while this doesn’t include other costs such as development, R&D or even the actual production-related fees. Given that the Pixel 7 Pro retails for $899 and regularly goes on sale for well under this figure, it’s not clear just how much Google is making on each device sold.

We do know that Google is honing the Pixel series and doubling down with future hardware lineups. According to Sundar Pichai, the Pixel 6 and 7 series has been the best-selling generation the firm has ever released. Just how profitable the lineup has yet to be revealed.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: