Pixel 7 Pro volume buttons seem to fall off with relative ease, at least for some owners

For years, Google’s Pixel smartphones have always seemed to have at least one “quirk” or flaw with the hardware, but last year’s Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were free of most glaring issues. Over time, though, some Pixel 7 Pro owners have noticed that the volume buttons fall off relatively easily.

The volume keys on most smartphones share the same basic design, with a metal or plastic cover that attaches to the frame and pushes onto two smaller points which are the actual buttons. Occasionally, those covers will fall off, perhaps if the device is damaged or with some unfortunate set of circumstances. But regardless, it’s not something that should happen frequently.

But over the past few months, some Pixel 7 Pro owners have noticed that the volume buttons fall off seemingly at random.

The issue was first highlighted by Android Central’s Nick Sutrich, who had his Pixel 7 Pro’s volume buttons unexpectedly come off while out comparing Google’s camera to that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Nick’s case is certainly notable, as he says that the Pixel 7 Pro hasn’t been his main phone over the past few months.

On Reddit and Google’s support forms, the same issue is noted by more than a few Pixel 7 Pro owners, who similarly had their volume buttons fall out. When this happens, it doesn’t seem like it’s particularly easy to get the button back in place for everyone, but some users say holding the cover up against its usual spot still allows volume controls to work properly. Nick Sutrich said his volume keys popped back into place, but are still loose.

Apparently, Google’s support hasn’t been too easy to deal with either, with some claiming that representatives say the issue falls out of warranty, even though there are no clear signs of damage present.

This problem doesn’t seem to be particularly widespread, but there are enough people seeing the same problem to where this seems like it might affect a certain percentage of models. If you’ve had this issue, let us know in the comments, and let us know how it was resolved!

