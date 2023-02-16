Google Assistant failing to play Pandora and other radio stations via commands, Home routines

Google Assistant devices such as the Nest Hub and Nest Mini are handy for a lot of things, and many folks use them for music above all else. But if you’re trying to use radio stations from services such as Pandora via a Google Home routine or an Assistant command, you may have noticed that the functionality is partially broken.

Over the past month or so, there have been a number of Google Assistant users noticing that trying to play music from radio stations fails to work through both Google Assistant commands and Google Home routines.

This occurs with services such as Pandora and Tune-In, which play generated playlists based on a specific genre, or stream a real radio station. Reports on Google’s Nest forums show some affected users from roughly a month ago, as well as a thread on Reddit where quite a few users report seeing the issue pop up in the past few days.

When this happens, Google Assistant and Home routines fail to start playing music, and instead simply responds with something along the lines of “Sorry, I didn’t understand.”

Google has yet to acknowledge the problem from what we’ve seen.

This isn’t the only issue with routines ongoing at the moment. Late last year we reported on a problem where sleep timers weren’t working through routines, and that appears to still be ongoing. Some Lenovo Smart Clock owners are also seeing problems with YouTube Music specifically, with the service unable to play personal playlists through routines. That problem is, oddly, only occurring on Smart Clock devices. Another user similarly reports having Spotify broken on just one Assistant speaker, though it wasn’t mentioned which one.

Are you running into issues with radio stations on Google Assistant or Home routines? Let us know in the comments below.

