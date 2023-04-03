 Skip to main content

Yes, you can use ADT’s Google Nest security system without a subscription

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2023 - 10:13 am PT
After years of waiting, ADT and Google finally announced their Nest-integrated security system, but with a hefty subscription for monitoring features. Thankfully, you’ll be able to forgo those fees if you want and use existing hardware too.

The short summary of ADT and Google’s new security system, “ADT Self Setup,” is that it’s a DIY security offering that works with both ADT’s security hardware and Google’s cameras and other Nest products. The system all works from ADT’s app, and with professional monitoring, alarms can be checked by ADT using your Nest cameras to see if there’s an actual threat or if it was a simple false alarm.

Pricing on ADT’s setup is pretty reasonable, but some were worried about the system’s $24.99/month fee for professional monitoring – especially as in the case of many “traditional” security systems, the hardware is left useless without paying a monthly fee.

Thankfully, that’s not the case here. ADT confirmed to 9to5Google that the Google Nest-integrated system will work without an active subscription. The company notes that buyers will automatically be opted into the $24.99/month subscription for monitoring, but can turn that off at any point after the free 30-day trial ends and then “use the system as is.” This is similar to other brands, such as SimpliSafe, but in ADT’s case, that subscription is only for monitoring. If you have a Nest Aware subscription, you’ll still be able to get history without paying for monitoring.

Further, ADT was able to confirm that existing Nest hardware that users already own can be linked with the system rather than requiring new units to be purchased. This doesn’t seem to apply to “legacy” Nest Cam units, though, referring to those launched prior to 2021. ADT also clarified that the wired Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam with Floodlight are also compatible and that existing Nest Aware subscriptions are also compatible.

We’ve also asked ADT if the Nest x Yale lock will be compatible in any capacity and how ADT’s sensors will work in the Google Home app (if at all), but we’ve yet to hear back on those questions.

ADT Self Setup with Google Nest is available for purchase today, with a 30% discount on bundles through the end of April.

