 Skip to main content

Google restricts loan apps on Android, banning photo and contacts access

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 6 2023 - 9:04 am PT
0 Comments
google play store

Google is updating its policy on personal loan apps on Android, banning the apps from accessing personal data on your phone including photos and your contacts list.

In an updated page on its policy center, Google explains that apps that offer personal loans cannot request access to personal data. This includes access to photos/videos, contacts, phone numbers, precise location data, or external storage.

Apps that provide personal loans, or have the primary purpose of facilitating access to personal loans (i.e., lead generators or facilitators), are prohibited from accessing sensitive data, such as photos and contacts.

The change kicks in on May 31.

As TechCrunch points out, this change is likely a result of a trend where mobile apps have been used by debt collectors who have allegedly pulled the users personal contacts from their phone through the app to contact friends and family about the outstanding debts. This has been especially common in India and Kenya, apparently.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.