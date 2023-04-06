Google restricts loan apps on Android, banning photo and contacts access

Google is updating its policy on personal loan apps on Android, banning the apps from accessing personal data on your phone including photos and your contacts list.

In an updated page on its policy center, Google explains that apps that offer personal loans cannot request access to personal data. This includes access to photos/videos, contacts, phone numbers, precise location data, or external storage.

Apps that provide personal loans, or have the primary purpose of facilitating access to personal loans (i.e., lead generators or facilitators), are prohibited from accessing sensitive data, such as photos and contacts.

The change kicks in on May 31.

As TechCrunch points out, this change is likely a result of a trend where mobile apps have been used by debt collectors who have allegedly pulled the users personal contacts from their phone through the app to contact friends and family about the outstanding debts. This has been especially common in India and Kenya, apparently.

