Deals: Samsung Galaxy A54 with $50 gift card, Arlo Essential Assistant Camera $70, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by Samsung’s just-released Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, which now comes bundled with a $50 gift card at $450. That’s joined by the Assistant-enabled Arlo Essential Smart Camera at $70 and these Android-ready UGREEN charging stations from $56. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle Samsung’s just-released Galaxy A54 5G smartphone with a $50 gift card

Last month, Samsung revealed its latest budget-friendly smartphone with the new Galaxy A54 5G. Delivering more midrange specs than the brand’s usual flagship handsets, this new release arrives at a fitting $450. Amazon is now making that MSRP even better by throwing in a $50 gift card for a limited time. That gives you $50 off your next purchase at the retailer, be it for accessories to outfit your new handset or just on other essentials, while delivering the first chance to save in any capacity on this new release.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. If you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via a microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Save 30% on Arlo’s smart Essential Indoor Camera

Amazon offers the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $70. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low. It’s the best price in months and one of the first times we’ve seen it land with this deep of a discount.

Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design. It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view and even takes a more privacy-focused stance, thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. The other features, like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk, round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem.

UGREEN’s DigiNest charging stations tame the nightstand

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its DigiNest Pro 100W USB-C GaN Charging Station for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more regularly pay $130, a recent cash discount to $110 paired with the additional coupon savings delivers the best price yet at $50 off. It’s $10 under our previous mention, while also beating the previous all-time low by an extra $1. Packing 100W of power into a compact power strip, the DigiNest Pro is centered around three AC outlets for powering lamps and other gear at your desk or nightstand. Then there are the more smartphone-oriented I/O inclusions, like the standard USB-A slot. And taking full advantage of its power output, you’ll find three USB-C ports. The first two can both handle dishing out the full 100W, thanks to GaN II technology, while the other arrives with a lower 22.5W output. All of that makes this UGREEN charger a suitable option for refueling your entire Apple kit or everyday carry. We fully break down what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

