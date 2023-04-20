 Skip to main content

Google’s next Bard update brings ‘more variety’ to drafts

Apr 20 2023
Google is rolling out a new update to its Bard AI experiment this week that will expand on one of the platform’s unique aspects in “drafts.”

As confirmed on Bard’s new “Experiment updates” changelog that Google introduced earlier this month, the second update to Bard is set to be available tomorrow, April 21. Google says the update will add “more variety” to Bard’s drafts.

Drafts in Google Bard appear with each response generated by the AI experiment. Alongside the main reply, a “view other drafts” button will show three responses that were generated from the same prompt. This gives the AI more chances to respond to the user’s prompt without the need for re-issuing the prompt. But, often, the other drafts will include limited, if any additional information. The most common time you’ll find unique information in a different draft is in the case of recipes and similar topics.

With this next update, Bard’s drafts will be “more distinct from each other” according to Google in an effort to “expand your creative explorations.”

Adding more variety to drafts

  • What: When you view other drafts, you’ll now see a wider range of options that are more distinct from each other.
  • Why: A wider range of more distinct drafts can help expand your creative explorations.

In Bard’s previous and inaugural update, Google expanded on the “Google It” button to suggest additional related topics. That update also provided better support for math and logic prompts.

Outside of Bard, Google is reportedly working on other major expansions to its AI efforts. This includes integrating AI into Search, with a new effort known as “Magi.”

