Google Docs now lets you add emoji reactions to comments

Last year, Google Docs on the web added emoji reactions, and now they’re coming to comments, which is an equally useful addition.

Right now, highlighting text lets you “Add comment,” “Suggest edits,” or “Add emoji reactions.”

This new feature will let you leave emojis on Google Docs comments by tapping a new button in the bottom-right corner of the window to get a full picker. If somebody has already left an emoji, you can quickly tap it to add your own to the count.

This small addition that “increases collaboration by enabling you to quickly and creatively express your opinions about document content” is rolling out over the coming weeks on the web.

Another small new feature this week is the ability to replace an image in Google Slides by using drag-and-drop. Previously, you had to use the menu toolbar or right-click.

The YouTube Smart Canvas chip is also now coming to Google Sheets: “This feature allows you to add YouTube data, such as the title, description, and video preview, directly into your spreadsheet cell. Simply copy and paste a YouTube link into the cell, hover over it, and click the “Chip” option included in the “Replace URL” hovercard.”

A single cell now also supports multiple Smart Chips inserted via the @-menu.

Lastly, in Meet, Google is adding the ability to watch livestreams in 1080p. An increase from 720p, Google will “automatically revert to the best quality possible.” Additionally:

You can already share a file in a Google Meet chat when using Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. With this launch, you can easily attach that file to the associated Google Calendar event, allowing meeting attendees to access the file more easily.