Twitter bug is forcing users to sign out, mainly on the web

Twitter has been a volatile place for the past few weeks, and this afternoon it seems another bug is hitting the service. For many, Twitter is currently focusing users to sign out with no way to get back in.

As of this afternoon, Twitter users, mainly using the web, are seeing themselves forcefully signed out of their accounts at random and left unable to sign back in successfully. The bug puts the timeline on a loop of redirects which finally settles on Twitter’s logged out homepage, which shows a curated list of tweets from popular, verified accounts.

We’re seeing the issue on multiple accounts this afternoon, and it’s also led to a massive spike in reports of Twitter being “down” on DownDetector. The folks over at TechCrunch reported seeing similar behavior as we were writing this very post.

So far, Twitter has not acknowledged the problem in any official capacity and, at least at this point, it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Android or iOS apps.

Funny enough, though, this came just hours after a Twitter bug surfaced where writing the words “blue check” in an account’s bio would temporarily assign it a Verified checkmark. However, this doesn’t seem directly related to the “blue check” words, but rather simply a bug that shows the checkmark for any legacy verified accounts whenever the bio is updated at all.

Omfg I thought this was a joke.



Just putting “blue check” on your bio gives you a blue check.



What even is this site?? pic.twitter.com/mcPhll5Xxi — Morgan Tremaine (@MorganTremaine) May 1, 2023

