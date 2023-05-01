 Skip to main content

Twitter bug is forcing users to sign out, mainly on the web

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 1 2023 - 1:23 pm PT
0 Comments
Twitter Circles

Twitter has been a volatile place for the past few weeks, and this afternoon it seems another bug is hitting the service. For many, Twitter is currently focusing users to sign out with no way to get back in.

As of this afternoon, Twitter users, mainly using the web, are seeing themselves forcefully signed out of their accounts at random and left unable to sign back in successfully. The bug puts the timeline on a loop of redirects which finally settles on Twitter’s logged out homepage, which shows a curated list of tweets from popular, verified accounts.

We’re seeing the issue on multiple accounts this afternoon, and it’s also led to a massive spike in reports of Twitter being “down” on DownDetector. The folks over at TechCrunch reported seeing similar behavior as we were writing this very post.

So far, Twitter has not acknowledged the problem in any official capacity and, at least at this point, it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Android or iOS apps.

Funny enough, though, this came just hours after a Twitter bug surfaced where writing the words “blue check” in an account’s bio would temporarily assign it a Verified checkmark. However, this doesn’t seem directly related to the “blue check” words, but rather simply a bug that shows the checkmark for any legacy verified accounts whenever the bio is updated at all.

If you’re looking to keep up with 9to5Google outside of Twitter, you can follow us on Mastodon, Facebook, Instagram, and you can directly follow us on Google News, too.

More on Twitter from 9to5Mac:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.