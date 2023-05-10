How to watch Google’s 2023 I/O keynote live

It’s that time again when Google announces tons of new updates both in hardware and software. As with last year’s event, Google I/O 2023 will be held live in Mountain View, CA, though you can catch it online from wherever you are. Here’s how.

Where and when will Google hold I/O 2023?

To no surprise, this Google event is holing up in Mountain View, CA – the company’s long-time HQ right outside of San Francisco.

As with past Mountain View events, the I/O conference will consist of a main keynote and smaller developer keynotes throughout the day, all with new ventures Google is working on in its many different footholds. We’ll likely see updates to Android, Chrome OS, Google TV, and more. On the hardware side, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 7a, a budget-friendly successor to the Pixel 7 series released last year.

Google I/O is set to start with the main keynote at 10 am PT on Wednesday, May 10 (5 pm UTC.) This year marks the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that Google I/O is being held with a live public audience. For those who aren’t going to attend in person, there are a couple of options for tuning in.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 Keynote

Google is utilizing two main avenues of watching the event this year. Those tuning in remotely can watch via YouTube or visit Google’s I/O website for the live event and all other smaller events that come after.

The easiest way we recommend tuning in is via YouTube, as the website really just ties into the live stream. From there, you’re likely to get the most up-to-date announcements and info as it happens.

Google Keynote

Developer Keynote

If you join either of these events prior to the action even starting, you can set a reminder for yourself via the Notify Me button on YouTube. When the program is about to begin, you’ll get a notification so you don’t miss anything.

Your other option is to head to Google’s event page and watch the timer count down to zero, which is a little bit of fun before the keynote starts. Once the timer counts down, you’ll be redirected to the live stream.

With a lot of announcements expected to come out of Google I/O 2023, be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Google as we break every bit of news to surface this I/O.