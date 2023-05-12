 Skip to main content

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is back in stock, shipping late-June

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 12 2023 - 6:54 am PT
hp dragonfly pro chromebook

Following its reveal this past January, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook launched in March, but quickly fell out of stock. Now, HP has the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook available, though we’re not sure how long it will be in stock.

At HP.com, currently the only place to buy the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, HP has brought back stock of the “Sparkling Black” model of the laptop. The “Ceramic White” model is still not available for purchase.

The $999 Chromebook is designed for more advanced users, with an Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch 1,200 nit display. It’s a powerhouse machine and in unique company in the ChromeOS market, which is probably why it’s been so hard to purchase.

HP is currently quoting a June 23 shipping date for this current batch of Dragonfly Pro Chromebook units, so you’ll still be waiting a bit to get your hands on the machine. Past stock refills of the Dragonfly have been limited, but this one seems to be sticking around a little bit longer. If you’ve been waiting, this is your opportunity.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

