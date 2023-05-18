Personal Safety getting Google Assistant integration on Pixel

Besides the upcoming feature that turns your Pixel and other Android phones into a dashcam, the Personal Safety app is rolling out Google Assistant voice integration.

It will let you “quickly start or stop emergency sharing and safety check with your voice.”

Available commands include “Hey Google, start a safety check” or something more specific like “start a Safety Check for 30 mins.” This is the check-in capability where Google will start emergency sharing if you don’t confirm you’re safe when the timer ends.

There’s also “Ok Google, stop emergency sharing” instead of having to open the app to end real-time location broadcasts.

After installing version 2023.04.27.533067153.10 this morning and opening the app, we encountered a notification advertising the capability that opens a card in the Updates feed. That new release of Personal Safety is not yet widely rolled out via the Play Store, while we’re only seeing the Google Assistant notification on one such device.

This update follows Personal Safety on Pixel phones getting a bottom bar revamp and a more app-like design.

Google Assistant has not seen a lot of developments as of late, but its focus has been on adding voice capabilities to Android apps, with Personal Safety being a prime example of that.

