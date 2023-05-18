 Skip to main content

Personal Safety getting Google Assistant integration on Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 18 2023 - 9:52 am PT
0 Comments

Besides the upcoming feature that turns your Pixel and other Android phones into a dashcam, the Personal Safety app is rolling out Google Assistant voice integration.

It will let you “quickly start or stop emergency sharing and safety check with your voice.”

Available commands include “Hey Google, start a safety check” or something more specific like “start a Safety Check for 30 mins.” This is the check-in capability where Google will start emergency sharing if you don’t confirm you’re safe when the timer ends.

There’s also “Ok Google, stop emergency sharing” instead of having to open the app to end real-time location broadcasts.

Personal Safety Google Assistant
Personal Safety Google Assistant

After installing version 2023.04.27.533067153.10 this morning and opening the app, we encountered a notification advertising the capability that opens a card in the Updates feed. That new release of Personal Safety is not yet widely rolled out via the Play Store, while we’re only seeing the Google Assistant notification on one such device.

This update follows Personal Safety on Pixel phones getting a bottom bar revamp and a more app-like design.

Google Assistant has not seen a lot of developments as of late, but its focus has been on adding voice capabilities to Android apps, with Personal Safety being a prime example of that.

More on Google Assistant:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Personal Safety

Personal Safety

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com