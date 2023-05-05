 Skip to main content

Waze has intentionally disabled most voice commands on Android Auto

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 5 2023 - 8:49 am PT
0 Comments

The latest update for Waze on Android Auto finally brought support for “Coolwalk,” but it also broke a few key features, including voice commands. As it turns out, those were broken intentionally.

Like Google Maps and other services, Waze has long supported Google Assistant commands for handling certain tasks, such as setting a navigation destination. Activating Assistant and issuing a command such as “navigate to Times Square” would send you to that location. It’s really considered pretty basic functionality, so it’s a surprise that those commands are now broken for many.

As we reported last week, Waze’s latest updates on Android Auto have broken voice commands for many users, with most commands to specific addresses not working.

In response to some customers, Waze says that this is intentional, and that “at the moment” the ability to get directions to preset home or work locations are the only voice commands supported. The statement below, and variations like it, has been issued to several Waze users over the past week via customer support channels.

Hi Wazer,

I looked into your report and found that what you described is actually how Google Assistant in Waze on Android Auto is currently intended to work.

“Drive home” and “Drive to work” are the only voice commands available in Waze on Android Auto at the moment. Our developers are working on implementing full Google Assistant functionality.

We’re constantly looking for ways to improve Waze, and we appreciate your feedback.

We reached out Waze a week ago regarding this change, but the company has not gotten back to us.

“Full” functionality is apparently coming back, but Waze is offering no timeline on its return.

More on Waze:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…
Waze

Waze

Waze is a third-party navigation application tha…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.