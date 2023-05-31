Alphabet Scoop 139: First Pixel Watch 2 specs + SGE hands-on

This week on Alphabet Scoop, we talk about our report on the Pixel Watch 2 and what’s powering it. Then it’s hands-on with the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) and Messages Magic Compose.
- Sources: Pixel Watch 2 gets major battery life boost with switch to Snapdragon chip
- Hands-on: AI-powered ‘SGE’ is scarily sufficient and maybe isn’t Google Search anymore
- Messages Magic Compose beta starts rolling out: RCS only, priority for Google One subs
