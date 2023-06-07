Some Google Nest cameras are going ‘offline,’ breaking live view but not history

As an ongoing issue is causing washed-out video quality for some Nest Cam devices, another bug is causing various Nest cameras to appear offline, which breaks the ability to view live feeds.

Within the Google Home app, quite a few Nest camera owners are noticing that the app is showing their cameras as “offline,” implying they aren’t properly working. The issue, though, only prevents live view within the Home app. Clicking through and scrolling back even a couple of minutes will show the camera is working and uploading video history.

The issue has been popping up over the past several days, with quite a few users reporting problems in threads on Reddit as well as on Google’s forums.

Those affected report seeing the problem across both Android and iOS versions of the Home app, as well as across multiple types of Nest cameras, but it’s mainly with the newer Nest cameras and Doorbell. The issue is also persisting through a factory reset.

Google hasn’t issued any blanket response to this issue, which doesn’t appear particularly widespread, but on Twitter did mention that the Nest team is aware of the problem and looking into it.

Our team is already aware of this and looking into it. We'd like to check and make sure we cover all the bases — if you need help with your device, let us know. — Google Nest Support (@googlenesthelp) June 7, 2023

