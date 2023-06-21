Nest Cam ‘offline’ issue was caused by server update, fix rolling out

Over the past 48 hours, a big number of Google Nest owners have noticed that their cameras are marked as “offline” despite content still recording. As it turns out, the underlying cause was a server update on Google’s end.

Some Nest Cam owners have noticed that, particularly with newer generations of the Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell, their devices were marked as “offline” in the Google Home app. Live view was disabled, but history was still working, showing that the device wasn’t actually offline.

In a statement to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson explains that the cause of this is a server update, which affected devices located in and around Europe.

A recent server update caused an issue in the EU that prevented some devices from connecting properly, and resulted in those devices losing connectivity for a short period of time. Most users have been restored, and we’re working quickly to fully resolve the issue.

The problem should now be fixed for “most” users, but Google says the fix is still rolling out.

Notably, the issue first popped up in early June, so it’s unclear if that batch of affected devices was related to this same server update. But, in any case, we’re glad to see the problem being fixed.

