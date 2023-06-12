Google Photos website adding advanced editing tools from Google One

Google usually prioritizes its Android and iOS apps when adding new features, but Google Photos on the web is now adding advanced editing Google One tools.

Longtime staples of the mobile apps, Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Color Pop, HDR, and Sky are now coming to photos.google.com. The UI is mostly the same with a new Tools top tab.

Portrait Light: Change the position and brightness of lighting in photos with people

Portrait Blur: Blur the background on certain photos of people not captured in portrait mode

Color Pop: Desaturate the background, while keeping the foreground color for photos of people

HDR: Enhance brightness and contrast across the image

Sky: Select from several palettes and adjust the color and contrast in the sky

This addition is for Google One subscribers with even the $1.99 per month 100 GB tier unlocking the extra Google Photos editing features; “4 GB RAM and an updated browser” are required to get these tools.

We’re not seeing this rolled out just yet on accounts we checked; there is no Magic Eraser in the example Google shared.

