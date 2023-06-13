 Skip to main content

Google Messages homescreen redesign removes nav drawer

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 13 2023 - 7:35 am PT
Google is redesigning the Messages homescreen in an interesting way that replaces the navigation drawer and introduces key branding into the Android app. 

Instead of a full-width search bar, you just get a magnifying glass icon. In the top-left corner, you have Google’s four-color “G” logo followed by “Messages.” 

The navigation drawer and its hamburger icon have been removed with those options now in the account menu. Archived, Spam & blocked, Mark all as read, and Device pairing appear first, with Your data in Messages, Messages settings, and Help & feedback unchanged. Meanwhile, Google has moved “Choose theme” into the settings menu.

Messages gained a navigation drawer in early 2022 after previously only leveraging an overflow menu. At the time, this was seen as bucking the direction of modern Google app design.

Old vs. new

Google Messages homescreen redesign

A small change in search sees Google drop the “Categories” carousel for a standard grid that requires less scrolling: Starred, Images, Videos, Places, Links, Unread, Known, and Unknown.

The navigation drawer in Messages was inefficient, with only a few items, and not needed compared to apps like Gmail (with its long list folders and labels), as well as Calendar. This account menu approach, which other first-party apps like the Google Play Store have also adopted, is more efficient. Additionally, the full search bar, though a staple of Google apps, was also unnecessary.

Google Messages homescreen redesign

More interesting to me is the “G” logo in the top-left corner that serves as very explicit Google branding that denotes how this is how the company wants you to message. It can be seen as part of Google’s ongoing RCS campaign

We’re seeing this homescreen redesign rolled out with version 20230608_01_RC00 of Google Messages that was released yesterday to the beta channel. This redesign is not yet widely available, but feels like a definite modernization. 

Old vs. new

Google Messages homescreen redesign

