Samsung will bring better DIY repairs to Europe for Galaxy S20, S21, and S22

The right to repair your own devices is something that’s finally catching on, and now Samsung is expanding its support of DIY repairs to Galaxy smartphone owners across Europe.

In several regional announcements today, Samsung confirmed plans to expand its “Self-Repair Program” to the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden. The program first launched in the United States in 2022.

With this expansion, Samsung Galaxy owners in Europe will be able to obtain official replacement parts for DIY repairs of their devices through repair kits.

To start off, Samsung will make these kits available for the following devices:

Galaxy S20/+/Ultra

Galaxy S21/+/Ultra

Galaxy S22/+/Ultra

Galaxy Book Pro/360 (15.6-inch models)

Parts will be sold by approved partners, such as ASWO in the UK, Germany, Poland, and France.

Samsung isn’t providing any information on localized pricing for these repairs in Europe, but it’s good news regardless. Having an easy, usually cheaper way to repair your smartphone or laptop on your own is a valuable thing, and it’s great to see Samsung bringing this to more of its customers.

