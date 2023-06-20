Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 hit $90, Fitbit Charge 5 $107, Govee Matter Lightstrip, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a rare price cut on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2, which land at second-best price of the year of $90. You can also get ready for summer workouts with a chance to save on Fitbit Charge 5 at $107, which tracks heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and ECG for less. Then go save on Govee’s just-released RGB lightstrip delivers Matter at $45, falling to a new all-time low in the process. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 land at second-best price of the year

Amazon is now offering the second-best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Dropping these true wireless earbuds down to $90 across three styles, pricing today lands at $60 off the usual $150 going rate while marking the best we’ve seen in months. It’s $10 under previous mentions and the second-best of the year at within $5 of the February mention that landed at a 2023 low. If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancellation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Even though the Galaxy Buds 2 come in three different styles to fit in with your everyday carry, you could take the looks one step further by picking up one of elago’s cases. These are something of a must for many 9to5Toys readers, and the brand makes everything from simplistic silicone styles to even more unique offerings that are shaped like classic Game Boys and more. Each of them sport a built-in carabiner for clipping to your bag, belt, or keys, as well as a soft, silicone design that’ll help fend off any damage to your shiny new earbuds.

Fitbit Charge 5 tracks heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and ECG for less

Amazon is now offering only the second discount of the year on the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker. Dropping two styles down to $107, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings from the typical $150 price tag. This comes within $7 of our previous mention from January while marking the first discount since. It’s the third-best offer of all-time at within $8 of the all-time low, too.

Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also a seven-day battery life to round out the package, alongside a refreshed and premium design. If you’re looking for a way to monitor workouts through the end of spring and into summer without the larger smartwatch build, this is one of the best options out there. Dive into our launch coverage.

Govee’s just-released RGB lightstrip delivers Matter at $45

Govee just launched its first smart home accessory equipped with Matter support. Released last month, the new Govee M1 Smart Color Lightstrip launched at $60. Now it’s dropping down to $45, courtesy of Amazon. That $15 discount amounts to only the second chance to save while delivering a new all-time low. This is $5 under the launch discount we saw right after it first began shipping in May, with 25% in savings attached.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your preferred digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battle station moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambience to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

