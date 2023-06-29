Alphabet Scoop 143: Chromebook X, or will Google make another Pixelbook?

This week on Alphabet Scoop, we talk about our Chromebook X scoop. We look at the current landscape and how this new initiative will fit in, especially as Android tablets see more institutional investment than ChromeOS-powered ones. The episode closes on whether we think Google will make another Pixelbook.
- This is ‘Chromebook X’: Google’s new standard for ChromeOS
- Android tablets and Chromebooks are on another crash course – will it be different this time?
- Pixel Tablet review: Uniquely Google, made possible by Android
