Alphabet Scoop 143: Chromebook X, or will Google make another Pixelbook?

This week on Alphabet Scoop, we talk about our Chromebook X scoop. We look at the current landscape and how this new initiative will fit in, especially as Android tablets see more institutional investment than ChromeOS-powered ones. The episode closes on whether we think Google will make another Pixelbook.

