Yes, the Google Play Store is now blue

Google has updated the Play Store such that blue is now the accent color throughout the app at the expense of some existing Dynamic Color theming.

The Play Store previously leveraged Dynamic Color in the search field, top tabs, and bottom bar. Basically, the app’s main feeds conformed with Material You, though it switched to a short bottom bar in April. (A standard navigation rail is in use on tablets.)

However, Dynamic Color was not present in other parts of the app, like listings, search, and the “Manage apps & device” update page. Google Play kept using green as the accent color.

As of Wednesday evening, the Play Store has stopped using Dynamic Color on the main feeds and green everywhere else. Instead, blue is currently the accent color everywhere in the app, though the account menu is still properly themed.

This is most likely in preparation for full Dynamic Color adoption across the app, with blue used as a temporary color of sorts. That said, going blue in the parts of the app that have already been updated seems a bit counterproductive. This rollout started over the weekend and now appears to be complete as part of a server-side update.

Meanwhile, Google just fully rolled out “Sync apps to devices.” It first entered testing in March. We’re now seeing it on all phones after only widely seeing it on tablet and Chromebook form factors.

