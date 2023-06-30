 Skip to main content

Google updates Android logo with 3D robot head, new wordmark [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 30 2023 - 10:49 am PT
20 Comments

In 2019, Google announced a new brand identity for its mobile OS. Almost four years later, Android is updating its logo with a new wordmark and a 3D version of the iconic robot head.

Update 6/30: Following our Monday report, Google is now out with a much better look at the new Android workmark and 3D logo. It released a brief “Android App Safety – Always on protection” video this morning that shows the updated design at the very end.

In this full version (as seen in our cover image above), the ‘A’ is not as tall, which was one complaint that has emerged. Otherwise, the flat top and inner point still feels off compared to the rounded ‘n’ and ‘r.’

Original 6/26: This new wordmark starts with the “A” being capitalized after years of Android opting for something that’s entirely lowercase. This new font sees the ‘n’ and ‘r’ being perfectly rounded, returning to the style of the futuristic 2008 and toned-down 2014 wordmarks.

new Android wordmark
new Android wordmark

Meanwhile, the robot head is no longer flat with Google, instead opting for a 3D Android head that does indeed stand out more.

Left: 2008 | Middle: 2019 | Right: 2014

We first started seeing the 3D heads at CES 2023. It was still shown next to the lowercase “android,” while Google generated a number of expressive versions using different materials. For example, a tire was used when talking about Android Auto.

Top comment by Gerardo Sarabia Molina

Liked by 22 people

Wow! that "A" on the wordmark is too tall, but capitalizing the first letter does feel more inline with Google products and services. The 3D head could be something that adapts to the context and become flat when detail isn't necessary.

View all comments

This new figure made another appearance at I/O 2023, with those different designs and materials (e.g., disco ball) coming into play when Google described Android as the “Most expressive OS.”

  • google ces 2023 booth
  • Android new logo
  • Android new logo
  • Android new logo
  • Android new logo

We first saw this updated wordmark and head side-by-side in an ad for Android talking about first-party apps on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Flip 4.

Google confirmed the “new brand identity” to us today and said that we’ll hear more about it in the future.

We’re showcasing some elements of our new brand identity on various surfaces, including our CES booth from earlier this year and other campaign materials like digital & banner ads. We’ll have more to share in the coming months.

The new logo will presumably make an appearance on the boot screen for all Android devices. The brand currently appears as “Powered by Android.” It would make sense for Google to launch this update alongside Android 14 later this year.

pixel 3 powered by android 10 new logo boot screen
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com