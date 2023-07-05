 Skip to main content

Small Chromecast with Google TV update rolling out 

Jul 5 2023
Following the previous update at the end of May, Google is rolling out a small update to the Chromecast with Google TV today.

Wednesday’s STTE.230319.008.H1 update follows STTE.230319.008.R1 almost a month ago and comes in at 59.61 MB (versus the usual 150~ MB release for security patches). This should be for both the 4K and HD Chromecast models. Curiously, this shows that version numbers do not have to come in alphabetical order.

“Bug fixes and performance improvements” is the only entry in the changelog, and the devices remain on the April 2023 security patch. As such, it presumably addresses only a handful of issues that have popped up in the past few weeks. Google released such an update at the start of this year.

There’s no TV remote update today, while Google has yet to refresh its Chromecast version page.

As we spotted last month, Google is no longer working on an Android 13 update for any Android or Google TV device. This is not surprising when you consider how the Chromecast went from Android 10 to 12 last October. A 2-year release cadence would match Wear OS, which is going from 11 to 13 with Wear OS 4 later this year.

Meanwhile, Android TV 14 just entered beta last month. It should still be some time before that hits stable, while we don’t know whether the current 4K and HD Chromecast will make it that far in terms of OS updates.

