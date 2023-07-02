 Skip to main content

Walmart Google TV streaming stick shows up, should be even cheaper than $20

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 2 2023 - 6:55 am PT
0 Comments
walmart android tv

Last month Walmart debuted its first Google TV device in the form of an ultra-cheap 4K streaming box. Now, it seems the retailer is preparing to launch something even cheaper in a Google TV streaming stick.

As spotted by ZatzNotFunny, an FCC listing has shown up which points to a streaming stick from Walmart. The device directly includes Google TV in its name, too.

Onn Full HD Streaming Device Google TV

Back in 2021 when Walmart first started producing its own streaming hardware, the company launched a 4K Android TV box and a Full HD Android TV streaming stick at $30 and $25 respectively. Eventually, those devices dropped in price, but even at launch were tremendously good deals.

When Walmart made the transition over to Google TV, it only launched a single 4K streaming box, and at a price of just under $20. This new Full HD streamer, somehow, would have to come in at a lower price point, presumably $15 or so. The device is listed with Bluetooth and both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

An exact launch date for this product is unknown at this point, but given how long the launch of the 4K version stretched out, it could be a few weeks or so.

More on Google TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Walmart

Walmart

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.