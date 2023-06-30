Netflix adds support for frame rate matching on Google TV and Android TV

Netflix is finally getting on board with frame rate matching on Android TV OS, which will come to Google TV devices like the Chromecast.

Added in Android TV OS 12, frame rate matching allows your TV to match the frame rate of the content being viewed, rather than display everything at the same frame rate. This helps to reduce “jutter” in the content, and just leads to a better overall viewing experience.

As highlighted by FlatPanelsHD, the latest Netflix update on Google TV and Android TV adds support for frame rate matching.

In a test, the outlet noticed that the latest Netflix app update supports the feature and varies between content. The Witcher was found to play at 24fps, while a documentary entitled Arnold played at 23.976fps.

Support for frame rate matching won’t necessarily make or break a viewing experience, but it’s absolutely an appreciated upgrade that should make for an improvement, even if you don’t necessarily know what’s causing it. So far, Netflix is one of the only major streaming apps to support frame rate matching on Android TV OS.

